Keeping roadways navigable can be a challenge in Texas, where freezing precipitation is far from the norm.
Laying down various materials can assist the Texas Department of Transportation keep bridges and overpasses, which are the most vulnerable to freezing over, as well as other roadways safe before or after the freezing temperatures arrive.
Materials used for pretreatment, or preventative measures against icing over, include brine, ice rock and magnesium chloride pellets, said public information officer Lucea’n Kuykendall of the Texas Department of Transportation Yoakum District office.
Treatment of roadways can be a challenge even for the agency’s workers, who are working in 24-hour shifts.
“We stop our operations when it is not safe for our employees to safely navigate the roadways,” Kuykendall said Monday. “We’ll continue to work and monitor road conditions as long as it is safe to do so.”
Workers who are making roadways safer in the Yoakum District of the transportation agency, which stretches from La Grange through much of the Crossroads and on to the coast, have been clearing bridges and overpasses “in the entire Yoakum District” along stretches of U.S. 59, Interstate 10 and elsewhere.
The only two state agencies that can close a roadway are Texas Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for DPS. But preventative road closures will not be done by DPS.
San Miguel also said no road closures will occur in the region Monday night.
To stay up to date with road closures, visit conditions.drivetexas.org/current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.