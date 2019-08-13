Generic police tape

Three people were transported to Citizens Medical Center on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision at 7300 Lone Tree Road.

A Toyota RAV4 was traveling west and failed to yield the right of way as it was turning left into a private driveway. The second car, a Ford F-350, was traveling east and hit the Toyota shortly after 8 a.m., said Officer Phillip Garcia with the Victoria Police Department.

The driver of the Toyota, Grace Lugo, 56, and passengers Berta Flores, 51, and Angel Mira Trevino, 61, all of Beeville, were transported by ambulance to Citizens Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was 26-year-old Luis Miguel Perez. Riding in the passenger seat was 22-year-old Joel Ariza. They were not injured.

Morgan is the business reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or @mcohanlon.

Morgan covers business for the Victoria Advocate. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

