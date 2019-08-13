Three people were transported to Citizens Medical Center on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision at 7300 Lone Tree Road.
A Toyota RAV4 was traveling west and failed to yield the right of way as it was turning left into a private driveway. The second car, a Ford F-350, was traveling east and hit the Toyota shortly after 8 a.m., said Officer Phillip Garcia with the Victoria Police Department.
The driver of the Toyota, Grace Lugo, 56, and passengers Berta Flores, 51, and Angel Mira Trevino, 61, all of Beeville, were transported by ambulance to Citizens Medical Center.
The driver of the Ford F-350 was 26-year-old Luis Miguel Perez. Riding in the passenger seat was 22-year-old Joel Ariza. They were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.