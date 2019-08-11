Three were transported by ambulance Sunday night after a two-car collision near the intersection of East Crestwood Drive and North Navarro Street.
37-year-old Laci Ortega was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on Crestwood with her boyfriend, 40-year-old Jose Rojas, when a northbound Nissan Maxima ran a red light on Navarro Street and struck their vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Ortega was transported to Citizens Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The two occupants of the Nissan Maxima, 34-year-old Danielle Garcia and a 13-year-old male passenger, were transported to DeTar with injuries that were not life-threatening.
