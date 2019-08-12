Three people were transported by ambulance Sunday night after a two-car collision near the intersection of East Crestwood Drive and North Navarro Street.
Laci Ortega, 37, and her boyfriend, Jose Rojas, 40, both of Victoria, were in a Nissan Rogue driving west on Crestwood when a northbound Nissan Maxima ran a red light on Navarro Street and struck their vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
Ortega, the driver, was transported to Citizens Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The two occupants of the Nissan Maxima, Danielle Garcia, 34, and a 13-year-old boy passenger, both of Victoria, were transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro.
