Sixteen potential witnesses were sworn in Tuesday morning, the first day of testimony for a Victoria child sexual abuse trial that will likely stretch weeks.
Defendant Ruben Lee Trevino, 46, of Victoria, faces a 12-count indictment that includes charges for aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child by sexual contact and exposure as well as injury to a child. The most severe charge, first-degree-felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, carries a potential sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison.
The remaining charges, second and third degree felonies, carry sentences of two to 20 years in prison and two to 10 years in prison, respectively.
Trevino, dressed in a black suit, appeared calm in the courtroom during the swearing in of 16 witnesses, which include five of his children and a family friend who have made outcries that he sexually abused them when they were young children.
The Victoria Advocate does not name people who may be victims of sexual crimes.
District Judge Stephen Williams is presiding over the trial, which includes a jury of six women and eight men.
At least three of those witnesses were for the defense, said Brent Dornburg, who is defending Trevino with attorney Keith Weiser.
Dornburg said the trial would likely take at least two weeks and maybe longer.
During a brief opening statement, special prosecutor Tim Poynter said he would show that Trevino had abused some of his children and other minors sexually and physically over a period of years.
During a much lengthier opening statement, Weiser offered a detailed timeline to jurors by describing the family’s life though dozens upon dozens of dates.
Those dates included apparently happy events, such as roller skating rink birthday parties, soccer games, swimming in a backyard pool and family vacations.
Trevino’s family also was involved in Victoria church events.
Weiser also described numerous child custody and divorce disputes settled by Victoria courts that he said fell on or about the dates of abuse outcries.
Also Tuesday morning, prosecutors began calling witnesses.
Their first, a Houston law student in her 20s who said her sister tearfully revealed to her about five years ago that Trevino had sexually abused her, appeared composed on the stand despite the serious subject matter of her testimony.
That abuse, the law student said, occurred when her sister was 12 and seemingly contributed to anxiety and trauma later in the girl’s life.
