A dually pickup truck hauling a trailer overturned at the intersection of U.S. 77 and SH 111 in Lavaca County because of icy road conditions, authorities said Saturday night.
Information on potential injuries was not available at 9 p.m. Sheriff Micah Harmon said deputies, Department of Public Safety officials and EMTs were working at the scene.
A news release from the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office about the crash advises residents to avoid driving.
Responders have reported multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions throughout the Crossroads region, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
"Luckily, none of the crashes so far have been very serious or caused significant bodily injury," he said.
"It is going to be a busy couple of days until the roads clear up," Harmon said. "People need to drive safe and stay home of they can."
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
