Two stolen televisions were recovered after a burglary was reported at a storage facility Saturday.
A little before 10 a.m., a Hisense and Element brand televisions were reported stolen, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The televisions were later recovered.
The burglary was reported at a rental storage facility in the 400 block of South Laurent Street in Victoria.
It was unclear Monday whether anyone was arrested.
ARRESTED
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office did not provide arrest records on Monday.