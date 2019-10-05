Two Victoria men died this week in vehicle wrecks.
William Corey, a 54-year-old Victoria resident, died after his motorcycle crashed Wednesday on U.S. 59.
Corey was traveling southbound on U.S. 59 and exiting on Spur 91 toward Goliad on his 2013 Yamaha XB1 when his motorcycle flipped and rolled several times, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, of the Texas Department of Public Safety. His wife, 48-year-old Holly Corey, was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was in serious condition Saturday.
The crash happened at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, San Miguel said, but the couple weren’t found in the grass until 7:14 a.m. the next morning. William Corey was pronounced dead at 7:39 a.m. Holly Corey, a Victoria resident, was taken to DeTar Hospital for her injuries. She was later transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
According to a gofundme page established to help the family pay for funeral and medical costs, Holly Corey had surgery on her spine. She also has facial fractures and a collapsed lung and injured her right carotid artery.
Jonathan Black, a 28-year-old Victoria resident, died after he lost control of his car on U.S. 87 at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Black was driving southbound in his 2007 Toyota Camry when he lost control and hit a tree and a fence on the south side of the road, San Miguel said. He then spun several times and hit a larger tree. Black was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. at Citizens Medical Center. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
San Miguel said the Department of Public Safety is investigating the causes of both crashes.
