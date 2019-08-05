Two people, 22-year-old Jacob Flores and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Alexis Morales, both of Bloomington, were treated and released from Citizens Medical Center after a car crash on SH 185 near Matchett Road on Sunday night.
Flores and Morales were admitted to Citizens Medical Center along with a 16-year-old boy who was also riding in the back seat. Updates on the boy's condition as well as the condition of an 8-month-old girl who was also riding in the back seat were not available Monday.
The baby was in critical condition at San Antonio Medical Center on Sunday night.
The four people were traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer when the crash occurred at 8:13 p.m., said Victoria County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ward Wyatt.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, of the Department of Public Safety, said the car rolled over and crossed the median into the northbound lane, where it became engulfed in flames. He said the four people were removed from the burning car with help from crash witnesses.
Everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt, San Miguel said.
The crash appeared to have been caused by a blown-out back tire. DPS continues to investigate the crash and its cause.
San Miguel said only four people were in the vehicle.
Victoria Fire Captain David Pillar previously said a fifth person left the scene in a private vehicle before responders arrived.
