The former criminal chief for the Southern District of Texas has been named first assistant U.S. attorney, according to a news release issued Monday.
Jennifer Lowery's advancement comes as former First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Braley exits office for a position in private practice, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The Southern District of Texas is one of four federal court districts in the state. It includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad, Lavaca and Refugio counties and stretches from Texas' border with Mexico to Houston. The district contains 43 counties and almost nine million residents, covering about 44,000 square miles.
“Jennifer has served in influential positions throughout our office and the department,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said in the news release. “Her experience has prepared her for this new role, and I know she will be successful. She knows 2021 will be a very busy and challenging year for the office as operations eventually get back to normal.”
Braley had served in that office for about 17 years.
"Tim has been by my side since I was sworn in,” Patrick said. “There is nothing that has been accomplished or done for the benefit of the office without his input and advice. I know Tim will (be) successful in his next chapter, and he leaves the office with the gratitude of hundreds of colleagues. While I may be losing a trusted counselor, I am not losing a friend.”
Lowery joined the Southern District in 2008 and the Department of Justice in 2000.
For the past three years, Lowery served the federal U.S. court district as criminal chief. During that time, she worked in the Major Offenders, Fraud and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force sections.
She first served in the state's Eastern District as a special assistant U.S. attorney. She also was sent to Washington and New York as a hearing officer for the 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund.
In the Southern District of Texas, Lowery has also held the titles of executive assistant U.S. attorney, deputy criminal chief of the Program Fraud Section, acting deputy criminal chief of the Major Fraud Section, senior litigation counsel and ethics advisor.
More than 200 attorneys and 500 staff members cover seven offices in Texas' Southern District.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the district has the busiest criminal docket in the country.
