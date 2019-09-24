UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted. Police are continuing to look for a suspect described as a black male wearing black and carrying a box cutter.— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) September 24, 2019
The University of Houston-Victoria is on lockdown because an individual was stabbed with a box cutter near the campus, according to a spokeswoman from the university. @Vicadvocate Check back for updates.— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) September 24, 2019
This is a breaking news story; we will have further updates soon.
