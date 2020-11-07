A two-story metal building at 1364 Westpark Avenue in the Mission Valley area was severely damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department and several local volunteer departments arrived on scene about 3 p.m.

According to property records, the house is owned by John and Jamelyn Kirkpatrick.

Dark smoke was billowing up from a metal structure set back from the road. Tanker trucks traveled back and forth to the scene as firefighters doused the flames with hoses.

Victoria County fire marshal Richard Castillo said nobody lived inside the building at the time. There were no injuries, Castillo said.

"The whole thing is pretty much collapsed," said Don Eastham, a bystander at the scene. "It's totally engulfed, a total loss."

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

