Firefighters arrived at an unoccupied Victoria house Saturday night to find the building engulfed in flames, fire officials said.
The house, at the intersection of North Jecker and East Nueces streets, sustained severe damage to its interior, said Batallion Chief Jeff Cowan.
No one was inside at the time, and the house is thought to be unoccupied, Cowan said.
No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to the burning house at 9:46 p.m. and had the blaze under control by 9:53 p.m., Cowan said.
The Victoria Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the fire's cause.
