A deputy shot and critically injured a 19-year-old man who opened fire on officers as they attempted to arrest him on a warrant Wednesday afternoon.
The shooing occurred at 3:02 p.m. in the 76 block of East E. Hatchett Avenue in Bloomington.
Officers were attempting to arrest Jose Vasquez on warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin of the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
“As a officers approached, Vasquez fired a weapon at police multiple times. During the exchange Vasquez was struck. He was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital to be treated," Franklin said.
No law enforcement officers were injured, he added.
Officers at the scene included U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task force, detectives from the Victoria Police Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.
