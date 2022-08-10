Alvin Mumphord III

Jurors found a former Victoria educator and coach guilty of 17 counts of child sex abuse crimes on Wednesday.

Alvin Mumphord III, 45, was acquitted by jurors on two online solicitation charges. He was initially indicted on 22 counts of various second-degree-felony child sex abuse crimes. Prosecutors dropped three of those charges before deliberation began on Wednesday.

A little after 2 p.m., jurors began deliberating Mumphord's punishment after hearing from several witnesses.

Second-degree felonies carry a punishment range of two-20 years in prison.

Jurors began deliberating about 9:55 a.m. and had returned with a verdict by 1:10 p.m.

Mumphord, a former coach and trainer at St. Joseph High School in Victoria, was accused of sexually abusing St. Joseph student athletes over the course of a number of years.

This is a developing story. Check back her later for more details

Earlier Wednesday:

The state finished their closing arguments in the trial of a former St. Joseph High School coach and trainer Wednesday morning.

The jury began deliberating at 10 a.m. 

Alvin Mumphord III is accused of 19 counts of various sexual abuses of student athletes, occurring from 2012 until his arrest in April 2021.

In the defense's closing argument Tuesday, Mumphord's attorney said it was odd that in the coach's 23-year tenure, only eight boys came forward.

District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said Wednesday morning the number of boys who came forward was 11.

"If it were only one boy, that's one too many," she said.

