The jury hearing the Alvin Mumphord III case has found him guilty of 17 of the 19 charges concerning sexual incidents with students.
He was acquitted on two online solicitation charges.
Sentencing is expected to follow the jury's guilty verdict.
This is a developing story. Check back her later for more details
Earlier Wednesday:
The state finished their closing arguments in the trial of a former St. Joseph High School coach and trainer Wednesday morning.
The jury began deliberating at 10 a.m.
Alvin Mumphord III is accused of 19 counts of various sexual abuses of student athletes, occurring from 2012 until his arrest in April 2021.
In the defense's closing argument Tuesday, Mumphord's attorney said it was odd that in the coach's 23-year tenure, only eight boys came forward.
District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said Wednesday morning the number of boys who came forward was 11.
"If it were only one boy, that's one too many," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.