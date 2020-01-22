What to Do if You Hydroplane

Hydroplaning – when tires lose contact with the road – happens when the water in front of the tires builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure causes the vehicle to rise up and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, putting you in danger of skidding or drifting out of the lane.

Three main factors contribute to hydroplaning:

• Vehicle speed. As you increase your speed, wet traction is considerably reduced. Because hydroplaning can result in a complete loss of traction and vehicle control, you should always reduce speed when driving in wet weather.

• Water depth. The deeper the water, the sooner you will lose traction. Even thin water layers can cause a loss of traction, including at low speeds.

• Tire tread depth. Tire experts can measure tread depth with a special gauge, and recommend checking tread depth every few months.

If you find yourself hydroplaning or skidding:

• do not brake or turn suddenly;

• ease your foot off the gas until the vehicle slows and you can feel traction on the road again; and

• turn your steering wheel in the direction of the skid.

As you recover control:

• gently straighten the wheels; and

• if you need to brake in an older vehicle, do it gently with a light pumping action. If your vehicle has anti-lock brakes, brake normally, because the vehicle’s computer will mimic the pumping action.

SOURCE: Texas Department of Insurance