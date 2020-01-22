Victoria police investigate a second rollover crash
Buy Now

Victoria police investigate a second rollover crash Wednesday amid wet weather.

 By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com

At least two vehicle-rollover crashes were reported on Victoria highways Wednesday as rain fell continually, creating slippery conditions.

Victoria police said they suspected hydroplaning was a factor in both crashes.

Hydroplaning occurs when a tire patch loses contact with the road by rising up on top of water, according to the Texas Driver Handbook.

About 12:10 p.m., a northbound silver F-150 pickup truck flipped multiple times in the 2700 block of Zac Letnz Parkway, said Senior Police Officer Emily Erickson, of the department's traffic safety unit.

A driver was ejected from this rolled pickup
Buy Now

A driver was ejected from a rolled pickup on Zac Lentz Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

None of the three people, two adults and a minor, were wearing seat belts, she said.

"When they came on to merge on the loop, they hydroplaned ... and started flipping an unknown amount of times," she said, pointing to deep tire marks in a wet grassy median that led to a mangled pickup rolled on its side.

The crash caused driver Thaylin Del Bosque, 19, to be ejected, Erickson said. Del Bosque, who was conscious and breathing, came to a rest in the grassy median and was taken to Citizens Medical Center.

Ethan Ross, 18, and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, both of whom were passengers, suffered minor injuries.

Erickson said wet weather conditions, balding tires and standing water on the roadway likely contributed to the hydroplaning.

Earlier Wednesday, a 20-year-old man's vehicle flipped after hydroplaning also on Zac Letnz Parkway.

Victoria rollover crash in wet weather

A 20-year-old Victoria man reported that hydroplaning caused him to crash on a Victoria highway Wednesday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash about 7:40 a.m. in the 8300 block of Zac Lentz Parkway, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.

That location is just west of the Victoria Mall.

No life-threatening injuries in Victoria rollover crash

Victoria police said a 20-year-old driver who rolled his vehicle Wednesday morning was treated at the scene and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Weather conditions at the time were also wet and raining.

The man, whose name was unavailable, was treated at the scene of the crash and suffered no life-threatening injuries, Brogger said.

After the crash, traffic continued to move on the highway with emergency vehicles blocking only the left-side of the roadway. 

Brogger said the driver reported hydroplaning

Parkway crash

Firefighters and police were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Zac Lentz Parkway near the Victoria Mall about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.