Erickson said wet weather conditions, balding tires and standing water on the roadway likely contributed to the hydroplaning.
Earlier Wednesday, a 20-year-old man's vehicle flipped after hydroplaning also on Zac Letnz Parkway.
Authorities were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash about 7:40 a.m. in the 8300 block of Zac Lentz Parkway, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.
That location is just west of the Victoria Mall.
Weather conditions at the time were also wet and raining.
The man, whose name was unavailable, was treated at the scene of the crash and suffered no life-threatening injuries, Brogger said.
After the crash, traffic continued to move on the highway with emergency vehicles blocking only the left-side of the roadway.
Brogger said the driver reported hydroplaning
