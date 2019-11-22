Victoria County sheriff's officials are conducting a criminal investigation after a potential social media threat was made toward Liberty Academy.
The threat spurred after two separate fights between students occurred on the credit recovery side of the ecampus, Victoria ISD spokeswoman Shawna Currie said. An increase law enforcement presence is on the campus because of the intentional threat.
Students involved in the disruptive incidents have been disciplined and suspended.
Friday, classes continued at the school, Currie said.
"There's still some concern," she said Friday morning.
Liberty Academy houses the Academic Recovery Center, which is designed for students who have earned zero credits after their freshman year, and the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program. The two programs are in separate buildings, Currie explained.
"There is no access between the two buildings," she said.
DAEP is a temporary disciplinary setting for disruptive students, which separates them from their home campuses. There are 60 high school students and 20 middle school students enrolled in the program. The credit recovery side of Liberty has 231 students enrolled, according to the November 2019 Administration report.
Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with relevant information to contact their office at 361-575-0651 or Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
