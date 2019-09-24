Authorities placed the University of Houston-Victoria campus on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after someone reportedly stabbed another person near the corner of Ben Jordan and Red River streets.
The lockdown, which was announced at 1:05 p.m., was lifted less than an hour later when there was no apparent threat to students, according to university officials.
“The incident was not on campus, but we placed the university in lockdown considering the absolute safety of our students,” said Paula Cobler, the university’s director of marketing and communications.
Victoria police received a call of a possible stabbing at a residence in the 2200 block of East Red River Street at 12:40 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. The caller, a 17-year-old Victoria resident, said he was stabbed with a box cutter while standing in the yard of a residence, the release said.
The suspect then left the area. Victoria police searched for the suspect but were unable to locate anyone matching the description, the release said.
The investigation determined the initial information given by the caller at the scene to be false, and the incident is believed to have been a domestic disturbance, the release said.
There is no threat to the community, but police said the investigation was continuing.
Student Nisa Ollivierre, 20, said she was taking a test when she found out about the lockdown. She said her professor wrote the information on the board and had the students finish their tests and remain in the class until the lockdown was lifted.
“We were all kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she said. “It was scary.”
Ollivierre said she will be cautious during the rest of the day, even though the lockdown was lifted quickly.
“You hear about stuff like this, but don’t think it’ll happen near where you are,” she said. “It is scary.”
Student Duke Osegi, 18, said he found out about the lockdown from a text message from the university as he was walking into class.
“I didn’t know what to think, but I was concerned,” he said. “But it didn’t seem like that big of a deal.”
Victoria police said lockdowns were also initiated at Victoria College, Crain Elementary School and Our Lady of Victory School.
UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted. Police are continuing to look for a suspect described as a black male wearing black and carrying a box cutter.— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) September 24, 2019
The University of Houston-Victoria is on lockdown because an individual was stabbed with a box cutter near the campus, according to a spokeswoman from the university. @Vicadvocate Check back for updates.— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) September 24, 2019
