A woman died on an unusually cold Thursday morning in a Victoria County house fire that was likely started by a heater left on to warm a pet bird.
According to property records, the burned home at 821 Crestview Drive is owned by Victoria veterinarian Dr. Sandra Cochran.
A second woman who was staying there was unable to escape the flames and was killed.
Officials declined to reveal the deceased woman's identity pending notification of next of kin but said it was not Cochran.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 2:55 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from inside, said Fire Investigator Michael Carbajal, of the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Texas Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are assisting Victoria County fire officials in their investigation.
Investigators have no reason to suspect foul play, Carbajal said.
Some animals were present in the home, Carbajal said, but he could not say exactly how many or what kind.
"We don't know what got out alive," said Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington, who was assisting at the scene.
Fire investigators suspect the fire started from a heater that was left on to warm a macaw in a screened-in patio at the rear of the home.
The home appears to be a total loss, said Carbajal, adding there was significant damage throughout the home but especially at it's rear.
"Whenever you have a metal roof, it holds the heat in like an oven," he said.
Firefighters arrived at the home to find the home in flames, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
They did not find the deceased woman, who was in the living room, until the fire was under control and the home was safe to enter, he said.
Castillo said he could not reveal why the woman who was killed was unable to escape the flames because doing so might jeopardize authorities' efforts to notify next of kin.
Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey has requested an autopsy through the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.
Castillo said he wanted to remind Crossroads residents to be wary of the danger that comes with heaters with the arrival of a cold front in South Texas on Wednesday night.
"People right now during the cold weather are using heat lamps. They get knocked down and create fires," he said.
Those with pets should consider bringing them inside rather than leaving them with heaters, he said.
In November 2018, a Victoria barndominium caught fire after a dog knocked over a heater, igniting a couch.
The day before that 2018 blaze, another fire at a Victoria home was started by a heater left to warm a dog.
During the fall and winter, heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles contribute to an increased risk for fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Because of that risk, Carbajal advised residents to check their smoke detectors and ensure they are functioning properly.
In fact, those inside the home at Crestview Drive called 911 after smoke alarms notified them of the blaze.
Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates. Look for full coverage in Friday's Victoria Advocate.
