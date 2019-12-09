Crews searching for downed airplane

Authorities are investigating a report of a single-engine plane crash at the end of Church Lane in Inez. As of 10 p.m. firefighters were searching for the downed plane. The apparent crash came in at about 8:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Benbow Road. Church Lane is off Benbow Road. To read more about the search go to vicotriaadvocate.com/eedition.

 Kendall Warner/kwarner@vicad.com

A cargo delivery aircraft crashed near Inez late Monday, the Victoria County Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to investigate the reported crash.

A resident of nearby Benbow Road called 911 to report seeing lights and hearing a loud crash at about 8:15 p.m.

Agencies including the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, the Victoria Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the area.

The sheriff’s office is advising people to stay away from the area. It is also asking anyone who may have heard or seen the incident to call 361-575-0651 and provide their name, address and telephone number to be contacted by investigating agencies.

Authorities are expected to provide more details later Monday night.                                      

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.