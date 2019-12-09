A cargo delivery aircraft crashed near Inez late Monday, the Victoria County Sheriff's Office said.
Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to investigate the reported crash.
A resident of nearby Benbow Road called 911 to report seeing lights and hearing a loud crash at about 8:15 p.m.
Agencies including the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, the Victoria Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the area.
The sheriff’s office is advising people to stay away from the area. It is also asking anyone who may have heard or seen the incident to call 361-575-0651 and provide their name, address and telephone number to be contacted by investigating agencies.
Authorities are expected to provide more details later Monday night.
