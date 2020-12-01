Two vehicles collided at the interaction of North Main and East Colorado streets in Victoria Tuesday evening.
One of the drivers was transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro with minor injuries, Officer Phillip Garcia said.
Another driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, he said.
About 5:55 p.m., an SUV was traveling south on North Main Street and was stopped in the turn lane to turn onto East Colorado Street when a northbound pickup struck the vehicle head-on, said Garcia.
It is not clear at this time which vehicle was at fault, said Garcia.
Two ambulances, a fire engine and at least three police vehicles responded to the crash. After arriving, responders cleared debris and the crashed vehicles from the turn lane. Busy traffic continued in both directions while the responders worked.
Two tow trucks arrived to transport the two crashed vehicles, a 2014 Ford Expedition SUV and a 2015 Ford F-150 truck. Both vehicles sustained significant damage to their front ends.
The names of the people involved were not available.
