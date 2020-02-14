An all-middle school Valentines Day dance at Victoria West High School stopped in its tracks Friday night when the students heard the word “gun.”
“Everyone was scared,” said Mariah Gonzales, a Howell Middle School sixth-grader.
Multiple police responded to the scene about 10 p.m.
Sgt. Rigo Robles, with Victoria County Sheriffs Office, said there are no confirmed reports of a gun, and there are no injuries.
He said there was a commotion at Victoria West High School during the school dance when somebody yelled “gun” and caused a panic among the students.
The students ran out of the building, he said. Robles said he did not have any other information to share with the public as of 10:30 p.m.
Students wiped tears from their faces as they waited for their parents in cold air. Police lights flashed blue and red lights across their glistening faces.
Howell seventh-grader Jazlynn Garza, 12, said she heard fighting before the school gym erupted into chaos.
“I was scared,” she said.
