When Jordan Torres, 22, and his girlfriend Ariana Reyes, 20, got a call their apartment building was on fire Saturday night, they ran for their car.
"I was just scared we'd turn the corner and the building was spewing flames," said Torres, who lives with Reyes and her mother at Summerstone Apartments, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., in Victoria. "We at least knew no one was home, though."
"The first thing I thought of was our pets," Reyes said.
The couple have two dogs, Roscoe and Jasper, and two cats, Nubby and Squirt.
Firefighters received a call reporting a fire at the complex at 8:09 p.m. and arrived within five minutes, said Battalion Chief David Kahlich, Victoria Fire Department.
Dozens of the building's residents evacuated the building, and no injuries were reported, Kahlich said. The fire was extinguished by 8:19 p.m.
Torres and Reyes' pets were quickly pulled from their second-floor apartment by firefighters as they battled the blaze.
"We were very happy they were OK," Torres said.
The fire's cause was unknown Saturday night, but Kahlich said the fire appeared to have started in a second-floor unit adjacent to Torres and Reyes' unit.
The surrounding units mostly sustained just smoke damage, but fire department officials think the unit where fire started was significantly damaged, Kahlich said.
"We are just glad everyone is OK. It could've been much worse," Torres said.
Apartment fire in Victoria
Firefighters are at Summerstone Apartments in Victoria where an apartment building caught fire.Posted by The Victoria Advocate on Saturday, February 20, 2021
