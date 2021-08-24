Victoria police are investigating after a dead man was found in a drainage ditch near the Victoria Mall Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of North Navarro Street at 4:33 p.m. after a passerby discovered the body, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Police are working to identify the man and notify the next of kin, Brogger said.
Brogger declined to answer questions about the condition of the body, citing an ongoing investigation.
Police set up a perimeter in the Victoria Mall parking lot and advised people to avoid the scene. About 7 p.m., police began leaving the scene.
Brogger said an identification had not been made at that time, but that more information will be release later.
Additional details are unavailable but will be added. Check back for updates.
