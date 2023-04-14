Authorities arrested a wanted man in Calhoun County on Wednesday who was accused of brutally beating a woman last month.
Icey Patrick Wences, 32, was arrested about 5:15 p.m. at an Alamo Beach property after a warrant for his arrest was issued in March, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release published Friday afternoon.
The Somervell County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for Wences on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after Wences beat a young woman in that county, according to the release.
Wences is known to have ties to the Somervell, Victoria, and Calhoun county areas.
On Wednesday, investigators with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force received information that Wences was hiding in the Victoria-Calhoun counties area and were given a "vague" description of the property he was at, according to the release.
"Investigators took that information and chased down lead after lead, interviewing several people throughout the day," according to the release.
Eventually authorities were led to a property in the 600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2717 in Alamo Beach where they arrested Wences with the help of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Wences will be held in the Calhoun County Jail for extradition to the Somervell County Jail where he will be held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force is a team comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, Victoria Police Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Corpus Christi Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Office of Inspector General.
Anonymous tips can be made by texting 411TIPS (847411) keyword GULFCOAST or by going to usmarshals.gov/district/tx-s/index.html.