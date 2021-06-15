The van used in the burglary of a motor vehicle has been identified.
According to a June 2 Crime Stoppers article, the van was used in the theft of lawn care equipment stolen from the back of a pickup truck in the 300 block of North Glass Street in Victoria about 5:50 p.m. May 21.
Investigators with the Victoria Police Department are continuing to investigate who was using the van at the time of the crime.
