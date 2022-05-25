The Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy's 100th class graduates Wednesday evening.

City and college officials as well as past and present cadets gathered Tuesday evening at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts where a reception was held, celebrating and honoring the academy's 39 years and 100 classes.

The keynote speaker was the first director of the academy, Warren Nichols. He was introduced by current Academy Director James Martinez.

Nichols led the academy from its inception in 1983 until 1995. He was a police officer in Arlington before he held the director's position and is currently the president of the College of the Mainland in Texas City.

Nichols is from Fort Worth and was a first-generation college graduate. He has held the president's position at Mainland since 2017, but he thinks fondly of his time at the helm of VC Law Enforcement Academy.

"It was 39 years ago when we created the academy," Nichols said, "To see the academy still growing is like birthing a baby. To watch it grow and have so much success is amazing."

Three members from the fourth class, 1985, attended the reception. Capt. Charles Williamson, Officer Randal Branecky, and Lt. Greg Kouba, all from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.

"We are the only three members of our class still serving in law enforcement," Kouba said.

Kouba was the youngest member of his class of 19 cadets, which was in session from April 1, 1985, until June 5, 1985.

At that time, Nichols said, the cost to attend the academy was $250, textbooks included.

Kouba's class spent 344 hours in session, much of it in the college's library basement as no facilities existed yet for the academy.

Another speaker was Lt. Ralph Buentello, of the Victoria Police Department.

Buntello graduated in class No. 15, during the fall of 1990.

"This academy has produced some of the best peace officers in the state, hands down," Buentello said.

One example of this excellence is the current class leader, Aundrea Powell.

Powell graduates Wednesday with an impressive grade point average of 86. Powell lives in Beeville and serves in the Navy Reserves in Corpus Christi. She will spend at least two years after graduation serving as a member of law enforcement in Beeville.

Powell spoke highly of Martinez.

"The director prepared us so well for everything," Powell said. "I just want to to say for any future people looking at law enforcement, this is the best academy you're going to have. This is the best director. He makes sure you're squared away. He's just, by far, one of the best men to work for. He's someone we'll all aspire to be. He inspires us every day."

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud presented VC President Jennifer Kent and Martinez with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol, saying to members of law enforcement and academy cadets, "Scripture talks about not getting weary in well-doing. I hope you always feel your community's love and support."