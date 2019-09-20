A vehicle traveling south on the 1400 block of Sam Houston Drive hit two vehicles and a steel pipe gate at 11:20 pm Thursday.
Minor injuries were reported, but no one was transported to the hospital, said Lauren Meaux from the Victoria Police Department.
Becky Chapa, of Victoria, who was near the Victoria Station apartments, said she saw three men in a sport utility vehicle as it sped past her vehicle. The front passenger was holding a small dog, which was found later in the street dead near Sam Houston and Mistletoe Avenue. Another man was leaning forward in the backseat.
The driver, Jordan Nixon, hit Raymond Zamora's red Mercedes-Benz that was facing north in the left-hand turn lane and crossed into northbound traffic. Zamora turned into the Shell gas station after being hit.
"We saw all the particles just fly up into the air," said Chapa, who was near the Victoria Station Apartments. Debris from the red vehicle lay scattered on the roadway, and police closed all lanes of traffic on Sam Houston between Mistletoe and Miori Lane.
Nixon, 28, of Victoria, then struck a steel pipe gate at a car lot, which damaged 10 parked vehicles.
David Howard, who was driving his blue Chevrolet Silverado, was also hit.
Meaux said Nixon was cited for failure to control his speed. Chapa estimated the driver was traveling south about 100 mph.
"We thought, 'What the heck was he driving so fast for?'" Chapa said.
