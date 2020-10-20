Police are asking for the public's help in investigating the death of Victoria man who was killed Monday night by a passing vehicle that did not stop.
Victoria police responded about 11 p.m. near 1300 N. Main St., finding Christopher Espitia, 38, lying in the northbound lane of the roadway.
Espitia was struck by a vehicle that did not stop, according to Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman, in an email.
Espitia received medical attention from the Victoria Fire Department and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was ordered, and the death is under investigation.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 with information about the death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.