Three patients are in stable condition at Citizens Medical Center and an 8-month-old is in critical condition at San Antonio Medical Center after a one-vehicle rollover on SH 185 near Matchett Road on Sunday night.
All patients are in stable condition. DPS is on scene investigating this one-vehicle rollover. The car had been engulfed in flames, but the fire has since been put out.— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 5, 2019
The driver was 22-year-old Jacob Flores from Bloomington. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Alexis Morales, of Bloomington, was in the front passenger seat. A 16-year-old and the 8-month-old were sitting in the back.
The car was traveling south in a 2001 Chevy Blazer when the crash occurred at 8:13 p.m., said Victoria County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ward Wyatt.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said the car rolled over and crossed the median into the northbound lane, where it became engulfed in flames.
Sgt. San Miguel said the crash appeared to be caused by a blown-out back tire.
Fire Captain David Pillar said a fifth person left the scene in a private vehicle before responders arrived.
Northbound opened back up. 🚨Southbound is still being diverted to Crouch Road. @TxDPS is on scene investigating. https://t.co/3IxvnOIrRf— VCSOTexas (@VCSOTexas) August 5, 2019
The northbound highway remains closed and is being diverted to Crouch Rd. The southbound highway has reopened.— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 5, 2019
I’m at the scene of an accident at 185 and Matchett Road, where there was a vehicle rollover. @VCSOTexas PIO Ward Wyatt says there are 4 patients. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/hVef7aRqB0— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 5, 2019
