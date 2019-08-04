Three patients are in stable condition at Citizens Medical Center and an 8-month-old is in critical condition at San Antonio Medical Center after a one-vehicle rollover on SH 185 near Matchett Road on Sunday night.

The driver was 22-year-old Jacob Flores from Bloomington. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Alexis Morales, of Bloomington, was in the front passenger seat. A 16-year-old and the 8-month-old were sitting in the back.

The car was traveling south in a 2001 Chevy Blazer when the crash occurred at 8:13 p.m., said Victoria County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ward Wyatt.

Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said the car rolled over and crossed the median into the northbound lane, where it became engulfed in flames.

Sgt. San Miguel said the crash appeared to be caused by a blown-out back tire.

Fire Captain David Pillar said a fifth person left the scene in a private vehicle before responders arrived.

Morgan is the business reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or @mcohanlon.

Morgan covers business for the Victoria Advocate. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

