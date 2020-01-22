Parkway crash

Firefighters and police were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Zac Lentz Parkway near the Victoria Mall about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

 Contributed

A 20-year-old man's vehicle flipped after hydroplaning on a westbound Victoria highway Wednesday morning.

Victoria rollover crash in wet weather

A 20-year-old Victoria man reported that hydroplaning caused him to crash on a Victoria highway Wednesday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash about 7:40 a.m. in the 8300 block of Zac Lentz Parkway, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.

That location is just west of the Victoria Mall.

No life-threatening injuries in Victoria rollover crash

Victoria police said a 20-year-old driver who rolled his vehicle Wednesday morning was treated at the scene and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Weather conditions at the time were wet and raining.

The man, whose name was unavailable, was treated at the scene of the crash and suffered no life-threatening injuries, Brogger said.

After the crash, traffic continued to move on the highway with emergency vehicles blocking only the left-side of the roadway. 

Brogger said the driver reported hydroplaning.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

