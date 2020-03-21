Two people were transported to a hospital Saturday night after the vehicle they were driving in struck a power pole, knocking it over and causing a power outage, according to police.
They were driving in a Toyota Sequoia southbound on the 1300 block of John Stockbauer Drive at the interection of Kingwood Drive at 7:26 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the pole, said senior officer Daniel Rodriguez of the Victoria Police Department.
The two, a 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, were taken to Citizens Medical Center and treated for injuries that were non-life threatening.
Scott Nichols was in front of his house, taking a cigarette break, when he glanced over and saw a tan-colored vehicle hit the utility pole.
Nichols started to walk toward the car to make sure everybody involved was OK and to offer any medical assistance but didn’t make it over because other cars began to drive over the power line, he said.
“They hit the pole and drove the pole out of the ground,” Nichols said. “Broke off right at the ground, and the pole went over the car.”
Rodriquez said a power-steering issue was a possible factor in why the car veered off course, and alcohol did not seem to be a factor.
Workers from the American Electric Power Company were on scene to cut the pole in half and to restore power to homes. When the utility pole was hit, some homes in the surrounding area lost power, Rodriguez said.
