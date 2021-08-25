Ventura's Tamales temporarily closes after small kitchen fire

Ventura’s Tamales closed its Victoria location after a small kitchen fire Wednesday.
“Due to a gas leak identified that must be addressed immediately, we will be closed for the remainder of the evening,” according to an announcement posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page. “As of right now, we intend to reopen at 11 a.m. (Thursday) until further notice.”
Victoria firefighters, who were dispatched to the fire at 4:51 p.m., could not immediately be reached for comment.
Robert Royer, the restaurant’s marketing and human resources director, said no employees were injured during the incident.
“It was a gas leak that led to a small fire in the kitchen,” he said. “Everyone got out, and it was handled quickly.”
The restaurant, 3907 N. Navarro St., had closed off the parking lot and drive-thru as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook post.
