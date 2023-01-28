Two victims of a Victoria apartment shooting along with a suspect were in stable condition and recovering from injuries Saturday.
A 37-year-old woman had been released from a hospital, and a 45-year-old man was still hospitalized, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Saturday evening.
A 26-year-old male suspect also remained hospitalized in stable condition Saturday, the news release said.
The victims and suspect were seriously injured the night before.
About 10 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the The Pointe Victoria, an apartment complex at 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., where a shooting was reported. After arriving and "engaging" with the suspect, who was armed, an officer involved shooting occurred in the apartment's parking lot, police said.
The circumstances of the officer involved shooting remained unclear Saturday, and the identities of the victims and suspect had not been released.
The shooting is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.