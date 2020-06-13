The Victoria Advocate will hold a virtual Victoria County Sheriff candidates runoff forum Monday.
Voters will choose between Dale Fowler and Justin Marr, both Republicans, in a July 14 runoff election. That runoff was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marr said scheduling conflicts prevented him from participating in the forum between himself and opponent Dale Fowler, who still plans to attend.
The virtual forum is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday and will continue with questions posed only to Fowler if Marr cannot attend, said Chris Cobler, Advocate editor and publisher. The invitation is still open should Marr elect to particpate.
Readers are invited to submit their questions for the candidates by emailing ccobler@vicad.com.
