A Victoria woman, who embezzled money from local business owners for years, was ordered Tuesday to repay thousands of dollars and serve time in jail.
At an afternoon hearing, Billie Hessler, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of property more than $300,000, a first-degree felony, and theft of property $2,500-$30,000, a state jail felony, according to court records.
Hessler must repay a total of $188,049.14 and serve 90 days in jail, starting June 3 as part of her deferred adjudication probation sentence. Failure to repay the 110 court-ordered payments could land her a prison sentence of 5-99 years.
While working as a bookkeeper, Hessler stole money from local business owners over the course of several years, said Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson in an email.
Hessler pleaded guilty to two embezzlement cases. In one, she had stolen from Stanley and Regina Koenig, who own Kimistal, Aces Wired and RPW Rental. In another case, she had stolen from Lance Kouches and Leith Tipton, who own Devil Dog Swabbing.
Before Hessler’s guilty plea Tuesday, she had repaid to the Koenigs $207,000, Filley Johnson said.
As part of her plea bargain, she will repay another $168,000 the Koenigs and $20,049.14 to Devil Dog Swabbing.
Hessler declined to comment as she was leaving the county courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities built a case against Hessler through banking records and her own admissions, Filley Johnson said.
In 2020, Victoria Livestock Show officials accused Hessler, who was serving as the stock show’s treasurer at the time, of embezzling about $139,000. Livestock show officials decided not to pursue criminal charges against Hessler and instead settled with her in exchange for restitution, Filley Johnson said.
“This is not uncommon,” Filley Johnson said.
At the end of Hessler’s hearing, three people gave victim impact statements in court, looking Hessler directly in the eye.
One of those people, Stanley Koenig, said he thought the punishment handed down to Hessler was too light.
“You’re getting away with it,” he said, adding, “You’re making out really good ... good job Billie.”
