Victoria police are investigating an armed robbery of a Stripes convenience store on Ben Jordan Street.
The store at 2501 N. Ben Jordan St. was robbed about 3:30 a.m. Monday, and two other people were present during the robbery, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The gunman displayed a handgun while robbing the store and took about $100 in cash, according to the report. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
Police are investigating the robbery.
