Victoria County firefighters will be protected thanks to a decision by county commissioners Monday morning.
Commissioners unanimously approved a $20,000 contribution to meet a matching grant that will purchase $100,000 of "bunker gear," said Toni Stithem, president of the Victoria County Fire Department's volunteers.
Stithem said the department had raised a little more than $32,000 through fundraising and were required to raise their $50,000-half of the matching grant.
"That leaves me $20,000 short, and I have until midnight to raise my $20,000," she said to commissioners during Monday's public meeting. "So, I am asking for assistance."
Bunker gear is protective wear such as helmets, jacket, pants, suspenders, shield, gloves and boots required for fighting structure and wildfires.
That gear will be provided for about two dozen professional and volunteer county firefighters.
Although the bunker gear is now paid for, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said fundraising efforts will continue for the purchase of a new brush truck through a grant.
"We're trying to give back enough to the county to where you don't have to spend as much," he said during the meeting.
Stithem said she and other department officials spent countless hours asking for donations at local events, including the Victoria Livestock Show and Texas Mile as well as a raffle, barbecue sale and silent auction.
"(In) July, we had volunteers sitting outside convenience stores for hours at a time, selling tickets," she said. "They wanted the gear."
Stithem said she, her husband and son also personally took part in that fundraising, working long hours, sometimes to the tune of 11 hours a day.
Her son, she said, serves as a professional firefighter for the county.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Janak noted in court the Stithems' willingness to raise funds.
"They always volunteer," he said, adding, "For it to stand out, that really is something."
"I want to say how much we appreciate what you do," said Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.