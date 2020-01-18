A Victoria County constable candidate says he did not report his former police chief's criminal acts because he feared he would be blacklisted in the law enforcement community.
"(Texas Rangers) asked me why didn't (I) report it," said former Yorktown police lieutenant Vicente Flores, 68. "You're not going to get hired anywhere ... you're going to get a negative reference."
Tuesday, Flores said he stood by his decision to keep confidential an instance in which his former police chief Paul Campos had asked a then 29-year-old woman to bare her breasts in exchange for community service credit. He said he feared reporting the crime would cause his law enforcement career to suffer.
"That was the right decision to make," he said, adding he knew Campos' actions were wrong at the time.
Flores, who is a security officer fo rG4S Security Solutions, is the sole Republican running for the constable's office in Precinct 1. In November, he will face one of two Democrats who are seeking their party's nomination for the office in the March 3 primary.
The precinct's previously elected constable, Jesse Garza, was sentenced to a year in jail in 2019 after he was convicted of official oppression relating to sexual assault accusations.
Garza remained in the county jail on Wednesday.
In 2016, Flores and Campos were arrested after Texas Rangers seized video camera footage from inside the police station as part of their investigation. Flores was charged with official oppression for his participation and complicity in that crime, said DeWitt County District Attorney Rob Lassmann.
Flores said his involvement with that crime was limited to witnessing the woman baring her breasts after Campos called him into his office.
"I knew this was not a good thing, so I walked away. I didn't want to be put in that position," said Flores Tuesday while reenacting the interaction between himself, the woman and Campos. "That's how I got involved in the official oppression."
Lassmann disagreed.
"Flores was a party to Campos' crime. He was heard laughing on the tape, so he wasn't just watching," Lassmann said. "By going along with Campos' actions, Flores was complicit. He never reported it. He never disavowed it. He was a party and was therefore subject to prosecution."
Campos received deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to tampering with a government record. In a plea agreement, Campos surrendered his peace officer's license, was given 90 days in jail and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.
Lassmann said he ultimately chose to dismiss Flores' charges after the man completed a year-long probation term.
In signing that agreement, Flores admitted he was guilty of the charges against him, Lassmann said.
That agreement was not offered to Flores because of a lack of evidence but rather because prosecutors thought Flores played a secondary role in the corruption case, Lassmann said.
Flores has no criminal record and is eligible to serve as an elected official and peace officer in Texas.
But that does not mean Flores is wholly free of criminal wrongdoing.
"If we lacked evidence to charge Flores, we would not have charged him," Lassmann said. "Campos was the target as he was the chief. We had a video and audio recording of the instances – yes, plural – that this occurred with both participating. We had evidence or Flores would have fought us and not entered into (the probation) agreement."
Although Flores said he made the right decision in not reporting Campos' crimes, some in the Crossroads law enforcement community disagree.
Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy Director James Martinez said that not only should law enforcement officers be held to a higher standard, he also pointed out that they are sworn to uphold the laws of the land.
"Every law enforcement officer has that obligation – not only as part of the job but also when you consider the oaths they have taken," Martinez said.
"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the duties of the office of ... of the State of Texas, and will do the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and law of the United States and of this State, so help me God" that oath reads.
