Victoria County could receive over $1 million for the public defender office Monday

Victoria County could receive money for a public defender’s office in Commissioners Court on Monday.
Texas Indigent Defense Commission approved a fiscal year grant for 2024, awarding the county $1,418,568.
The money will go toward construction of the Costal Regional Public Defender’s Office in Victoria.
It will serve three other counties, as Refugio, Lavaca and Jackson.
The grant for the fiscal year will reimburse 80% of the eligible program expenses, according to the meeting agenda.
In addition, the TIDC will work with county to increase the award amount depending on the pace of hiring workers.
Also on Monday, commissioners will consider contracts with several counties to house juvenile offenders at the county’s juvenile detention center. The counties include Kerr, Kleberg and Kenedy, Grimes, LaSalle, Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Washington, Cherokee and Lamar.