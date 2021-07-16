Victoria County deputies rescued a Honduran man who was kidnapped by human traffickers after a failed ransom exchange in Rosenberg, authorities said.
At 12:35 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office received a teletype from the Rosenberg Police Department about a report of a kidnapping in Rosenberg. The people suspected to be involved were in a 2007 gray Cadillac Escalade headed toward Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies located the vehicle on U.S. 59 near a rest area. They were able to make a traffic stop on Business U.S. 59 near the city limits. Inside the SUV were three people — two men and a woman. After talking to the occupants, the deputies learned the two front-seat passengers, Ricardo Mejia and Amy Regalado, both of Falfurrias, were holding the Honduran man against his will, according to authorities.
Victoria County deputies turned over Mejia and Regalado to Rosenberg police, who arrested the two, charging them with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Mejia and Regalado were booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.
The Honduran man said he had entered the country illegally about a month ago and was trying to get to New York to be with family.
According to a Rosenberg police news release, the Honduran man, whose name was not released, was dumped in an isolated area by smugglers, who thought at the time they were at risk of being caught by law enforcement.
After wandering for days, the Honduran man approached a random person for help at a gas station, according to the release. That random person then contacted their family members, who were also smugglers. Those smugglers then took the man and began negotiating a price with his family for his safe transport to Houston.
Rosenberg police learned of the matter after they were called to the parking lot of the Brazos Town Center in Rosenberg Thursday night, where the Honduran man's aunt was attempting to "purchase" him from the smugglers, according to the Rosenberg police release.
After an agreement about a price could not be reached, the smugglers sped off, striking the aunt's vehicle. Rosenberg police issued a regional teletype alert to South Texas law enforcement offices, including the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
“Local law enforcement agencies did an outstanding job putting a stop to a criminal episode that spanned international borders. It is shameful in this day and age, in a country that leads the free world, to have people bought and sold like animals," said Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery. "The most significant aspect of this tragedy is that this young man escaped, reached out for help and was returned to captivity. This is the definition of evil.”
