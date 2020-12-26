The Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers named Victoria County Game Warden Jon Kocian the Midwest officer of the year for 2020.
"Jon has established himself as a true leader amongst his peers and has an unwavering passion for passing on his knowledge, skills and abilities," Victoria County Capt. Chris Bird said in a news release. "I'm privileged and blessed to have the caliber of Texas game warden that Jon represents in my district."
Kocian has served as a Victoria County game warden for more than 17 years, according to the news release. He graduated from the Texas Game Warden Academy in 2003 after earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University.
In 2016, Kocian was awarded the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Director's Life Saving Citation for rescuing two women when their kayaks overturned due to swift water in the Guadalupe River.
In 2019, Kocian led Operation Tres Bahias which spanned over five counties and involved 25 game wardens. During the operation, Kocian briefed the team of wardens before each operational day on the specifics for alcohol detection on the water and provided support to wardens during the operation that resulted in 140 vessel contacts, 11 warnings, 16 citations, eight boating while intoxicated arrests and the recovery of a stolen boat.
This year, he was instrumental in the update and launching of the new Field Training Officer program for both Texas game wardens and state parks police officers, according to the news release.
The Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers is comprised of 29 member agencies from the United States and Canada. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been a member since 1995
