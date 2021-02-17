Victoria County home sustained minor damage when power turned back on, authorities said

An electrical panel under a Victoria County home started smoking Wednesday after the power was turned on, authorities said.
First responders on the scene extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said. No injuries were reported, and minor damage was caused to the exterior of the home.
At 2:56 p.m., responders were called to 329 Golden Eye Loop after power was turned back on and occupants smelled smoke in the home, Castillo said.
The occupants, who had been without power before, saw the smoke was coming from under the home. Investigators determined an electrical malfunction caused the smoke, but the cause of the malfunction is not known, Castillo said.
"The freezing weather can cause water to get into the system or can damage cables when the ice starts to fray," he said. "Sometimes, it can just malfunction after being shut off like this one."
Fire Chief Tracy Fox said electrical fires caused by the power turning back on are rare but do happen.
"It is important to be very aware of your home when the power comes back on," he said.
Other fire calls on Wednesday included a smoking outlet caused by a fallen powerline and multiple smoke sightings, said Tom Legler, fire marshal for the city of Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.