Authorities have identified an inmate who was still in critical condition a week after he attempted suicide in the Victoria County Jail.
Zachariah Sheehan, 24, of Victoria, remained in critical condition in a Houston hospital Thursday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Thursday.
Sheehan was arrested and placed in jail on an evading arrest or detention charge on Nov. 24. The case was dismissed on March 19, the day after he attempted suicide, according to court records.
Sheriff's office officials said Sheehan attempted suicide about 5 p.m. March 18 and that they notified the Texas Rangers and the Texas Commission of Jail Standards, the state agency that oversees county jails. Sheriff's officials did not answer further questions, including questions asking the inmate's name, whether Sheehan underwent a psychiatric evaluation or the status of his charges.
Law enforcement offices are responsible for notifying the TCJS within 24 hours of an inmate’s death. After notification, the death is investigated by another law enforcement entity, such as the Texas Rangers, as long as no conflicts of interest exist, according to guidance by the jail commission.
The outside agency is tasked with determining whether there was any criminal wrongdoing in an in-custody death, and TCJS inspectors will determine whether there were any violation of administrative rules.
Evading arrest or detention is a Class A misdemeanor this is punishable, if convicted, with a fine of up to $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to one year, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The 24-year-old pled guilty and was convicted of property theft of $2,500 - $30,000 for a theft in 2017. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 200 hours of community service, according to court records.
