Victoria County jail officials called an extraction team to remove inmates after they barricaded themselves inside a dormitory where a window was shattered.
The remaining inmates in the eight-person dormitory surrendered after the arrival of the extraction team, which was called about 10 p.m. Sunday, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd. They had used a mattress to barricade themselves inside, he said.
Boyd did not reveal how much time had elapsed before team members were called.
Some of the dorm’s inmates already had voluntarily exited after a “thick, heavy, reinforced” glass window was shattered as jailers were led by to attend a church service inside the jail, Boyd said.
No inmates were injured, he said, but a jailer suffered cuts to the hand from the broken glass.
A subsequent search revealed no weapons inside the dorm capable of breaking that glass, Boyd said.
Although sheriff’s officials have identified an inmate they suspect of breaking the glass, they are conducting an investigation to determine exactly who is at fault.
Boyd said he was unsure whether the incident was captured by cameras.
“None of the inmates are talking,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.