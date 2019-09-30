A Victoria County jury found 22-year-old Raheem Jones guilty of murder after a little more than two hours of deliberation.
The deliberations began Monday after the state dropped its capital murder charge against Jones for a lesser charge of murder.
Jones killed 18-year-old Vonsell Ramirez in 2016 with a beer bottle. He is one of three accused in death; Braylen Snell and Marissa Martinez also face charges.
Special Victoria County prosecutor Edward Wilkinson urged jurors to convict on the prosecution’s lesser murder charge because Jones had intended harm when he wielded the glass bottle.
“The defendant swung a bottle and hit Vonsell Ramirez in the head and then it broke which caused it to slash Vonsell Ramirez’s neck,” Wilkinson said. “It killed Vonsell. That’s good evidence that it was an act that was clearly dangerous to human life.”
Defense attorney Micah Hatley emphasized during his closing argument that Jones is innocent until proven guilty.
Hatley said the defense never disputed Jones assaulted Ramirez. Jones never intended to kill Ramirez, he said.
“Not all tragedies are crime and not all deaths are murder,” he said.
