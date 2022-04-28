Victoria County jury duty canceled
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Victoria County residents called for jury duty at 8:30 a.m. Monday, need not appear.
The jury pool has been canceled, according to a news release from District Clerk Kim Plummer's office.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Is musical education important for kids?
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 things to know about the JD Lane shooting
- Best Attorney and Best Criminal Defense Attorney: Dornburg Law Office
- Mother of killed Victoria man demanding answers after grand jury finds shooting justified
- 5 things about Crossroads NFL Draft hopefuls
- Zappe, Patton hope to hear name called in NFL Draft
- Weimar batters Yorktown to open playoff run
- No reason given as Goliad superintendent takes indefinite leave
- Weimar names Giddings' Griffin as AD/football coach
- Blotter: 17-year-old arrested on unlawful carry, possession of marijuana
- VISD named one of nation's top districts for music education
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Professors are not stereotypes (22)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary? (2)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- Danielle Williams, Victoria's new economic development director, has plans for downtown (2)
- 2 seriously injured in Victoria intersection crash, driver failed to yield (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Best chicken fried steak: Double J Eatery (1)
- Let voters decide how long council members serve (1)
- 14 proposed changes to city charter on May ballot (1)
- Letter: Support for Margaret Pruett’s reelection to VISD school board (1)
- Marie Curtis Flowers (1)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (9)
- Phillip Arthur "Bubba" Goodwin (1)
- ADA ZIRJACKS SUTHERLAND (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (1)
- Which would you rather see more of in downtown Victoria? (1)
- DPS trooper works to raise autism awareness for his son (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:
I disagree Title 42 was never meant to curb illegal immigration. “ Congress needs to pass a comprehension immigration reform bill and not depend on partisan gimmicks.
-
Mike Gomez said:Let me get this straight. In a city/ county that consistently votes 72% conservative, a liberal sneaked in and raised the appraisal values.The author goes on warn voters to not vote for a scho…
-
Mike Gomez said:
Day two of no response. All I want is a “we are having technical issues, we are no longer allowing you to blog, or a simple “ We’ll get back to you.”
-
Mike Gomez said:She had it exactly right. Federal elections, Only citizens can vote… States can allow non-citizens to vote. States rights!!!! Some people like to dig up a wedge issue every chance they get. I …
-
Glenn Wilson said:
I'm guessing you mean all U.S. citizens over 21, not "all people" over 21. Big difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.