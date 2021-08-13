The petit jury summons for Victoria County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday has been canceled, according to a news release issued by the Victoria County District Clerk's Office on Friday.
Victoria County jury duty summons for Monday canceled
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
