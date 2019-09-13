More Information

Complete statement from Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley-Johnson

The prosecution of marijuana possession cases has become more difficult in Texas following the recent passage of HB 1325 because the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Labs do not currently possess the equipment necessary to distinguish between illegal marijuana and legal hemp. State and local law enforcement officials are working together to determine the time frame and feasibility of acquiring the equipment and personnel to conduct the necessary forensic analysis in each case. Notwithstanding, the possession of marijuana remains illegal in the State of Texas. Marijuana offenses occurring in Victoria County after the passage of HB 1325 will still be prosecuted as soon as we identify laboratories able to provide cost effective analysis in a timely manner. Our office will remain in close contact with the Texas District and County Attorneys Association regarding the availability of such forensic testing.